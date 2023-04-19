Former Miss Texas and news anchor has book signing event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Rider High School grad who is now woman of many titles made a return to Wichita Falls Tuesday. Beth Rengel was crowned Miss Texas in 1972 and was a news anchor in Louisiana, Georgia and Tulsa Oklahoma. The book she wrote, Anchored in Illusion, tells her journey of successes, failures, heartbreaks and even embarrassing moments.

Rengel lived in Wichita Falls for 5 years before she began her pageant career where she went on to win the Miss Texas title. However, as she describes in her book, it wasn’t as glamourous as it may have seemed.

“I was trying to be perfect and there’s no such thing. So I went from the pageant world of people critiquing my hair, the way I walk, the way I talk and what I thought. Until I got into the anchor world and it’s the same thing,” Rengel said.

She had a successful television career as a reporter and evening news anchor interviewing first ladies, supermodels and even Oprah Winfrey. Though she says most of her success couldn’t have been possible without what some may call failures.

“I interviewed Oprah when she was still in Chicago, I was blown away at the power she has when she walks in the room. She said there are no things as failures they’re detours,” Rengel said.

Rengel begins the first chapter of her book with her most embarrassing moment which turned out to be what got her fired but also what she described as “a wonderful detour.”

She explained what prompted her to title her book “Anchored in illusion.”

“I realized that so many of us, men and women, live our lives in an illusion of whatever it is. Being a success, judging your life on how you look, where you live,” Rengel said.

