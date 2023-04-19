Hometown Pride Tour: Duncan Tower

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Duncan Tower was an old office building in the Duncan area and is now owned by Phil and Susan McNair. They renovated the building into a mini shopping center for local businesses.

Inside shops can rent out what used to be office spaces, and use them for their stores. Even a local well known baker from the area moved her business out of her home to be in Duncan Tower.

“Retail spaces for local mom and pop stores, like Gina next door, Simply Unique, she specializes in silver. The Native Naja, which is across right here, she specializes in Native American Indian Jewelry And Arcelia, she’s been a local around for several years making cakes, and she’s moved form her home to here now,” Susan McNair said.

Susan McNair even runs her own lifelong dream business out of Duncan Tower, it’s called Alive and Well and provides healthy and all natural beauty and cleaning products.

“We offer non-toxic and sustainable home and beauty products, but a lot of things that we focus on also, which is my passion, is I’ve been involved with herbs my whole life... so all of our herbs are locally grown, certified organic and prepackaged by our certified herbalist,” McNair said.

Duncan Tower is located at 45 North Ninth St, just off Main St.

