Storms could return Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wednesday, we will have a high of 90 with partly cloudy skies and a slight chance for storms across the area. A few storms may be strong to severe in strength. Hail and damaging winds would be the primary threats. Wednesday, the wind will remain strong out of the south, continuing at 20 to 30 mph. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 62 with partly cloudy skies and strong winds. Thursday, we will have a high of 79 as a cold front moves through the area. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the upper-70s for the high on Thursday. We will also have a 20% chance of rain in the area on Thursday.

