Tree dedication ceremony held for late firefighter

JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - A tree dedication ceremony was held on April 19, to honor Laramie Fowler who passed away in an off-duty accident.

The tree was dedicated from the McDonald’s store located in Bridgeport to the John R Lindsey State Jail for a dedicated memorial area.

Cadet Laramie Lynn Fowler passed earlier this month in a motorcycle accident on April 2nd.

Family members of Laramie Fowler with Warden Collins and Major Minks. (Lindsey State Jail)

