Tree dedication ceremony held for late firefighter
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - A tree dedication ceremony was held on April 19, to honor Laramie Fowler who passed away in an off-duty accident.
The tree was dedicated from the McDonald’s store located in Bridgeport to the John R Lindsey State Jail for a dedicated memorial area.
Cadet Laramie Lynn Fowler passed earlier this month in a motorcycle accident on April 2nd.
