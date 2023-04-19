Tree dedication ceremony held for late firefighter

Email City Guide
Tree Dedication Ceremony held for late fire fighter(Jacksboro FD and Lindsey State Jail)
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT
JACKSBORO, Texas (KAUZ) - A tree dedication ceremony was held on April 19, to honor Laramie Fowler who passed away in an off-duty accident.

The tree was dedicated from the McDonald’s store located in Bridgeport to the John R Lindsey State Jail for a dedicated memorial area.

Cadet Laramie Lynn Fowler passed earlier this month in a motorcycle accident on April 2nd.

Family members of Laramie Fowler with Warden Collins and Major Minks.
Family members of Laramie Fowler with Warden Collins and Major Minks.(Lindsey State Jail)

