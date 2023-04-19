Walmart and Sam’s Club support WFAFB through campaign

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Walmart and Sam’s Club are supporting the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank through its Fight Hunger, Spark Change, Campaign.

Rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions, and federal support programs have all affected Wichita Falls Area Food Bank’s supply of food, as well as millions of people in America. This campaign has previously generated more than $165 million and helped secure meals for the Feeding America network of food banks, including here in Wichita Falls.

“Well, there is two sides to the coin. There is the side of need, and the needs continue to increase, and specifically with seniors, SNAP benefits have decreased, supplemental SNAP benefits have decreased from $281 a month down to $23,” David O’Neil, CEO of the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank said.

In 2022, Sam’s Club and Walmart donated over 6-thousand pounds of food.

The campaign will run in the stores, and online till May 8.

More information about the campaign can be found here.

