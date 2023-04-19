Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WATCH: Man pulls out instruments, serenades officers during traffic stop

Police in South Carolina pull a man over for a traffic stop and he serenades them with music played on spoons, a saw, and a guitar.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS, S.C. (CNN) – Officers in South Carolina experienced anything but a typical traffic stop on Sunday.

Police pulled a man over in Pickens, located in the northwest part of the state.

When officers started questioning the man, he asked them if they wanted to hear him play some of his instruments.

The North Carolina man then serenaded the officers.

First, he played the spoons. Then he started strumming on a saw, followed by a guitar.

The officers said they enjoyed the traffic stop concert.

The man left without getting a ticket from police, which was music to his ears.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
commissioners court
Wichita County is missing election scanners
KAUZ News Channel 6 Senior Tributes
Senior Tributes 2023
Book signing event hosted in Presbyterian Manor.
Former Miss Texas and news anchor holds book signing event

Latest News

Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
Visually impaired man denied access to business because of service dog
First Step to host event during Sexual Assault Awareness Week
First Step to host event during Sexual Assault Awareness Week
WF Runners to hold Spring Fling 5K Run/Walk at Lucy Park
WF Runners Club promotes their Spring Fling 5K
A hearse leaves the scene of a shooting, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, in Bowdoin, Maine. (AP...
Maine deadly shooting suspect was recently released from prison