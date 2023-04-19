Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF Runners to hold Spring Fling 5K Run/Walk at Lucy Park

WF Runners to hold Spring Fling 5K Run/Walk at Lucy Park
By Norman Garcia
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Runners Club is holding a Spring Fling 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The 5K will start at the main pavilion at Lucy Park at 100 Sunset Drive.

There will be finishing medals for everyone who completes the 5K and special awards for the top 3 of every age group. Chip timing will be used to determine the winners.

The price to register is $30 for adults and $10 for 16 and younger. If you register before April 20, you can guarantee a shirt in your preferred size.

You can register here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
commissioners court
Wichita County is missing election scanners
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
KAUZ News Channel 6 Senior Tributes
Senior Tributes 2023
Workforce Solutions to host wind farm job fair

Latest News

WF Runners to hold Spring Fling 5K Run/Walk at Lucy Park
WF Runners Club promotes their Spring Fling 5K
Car seats giving away at Early Childhood Fair
Return of Early Childhood Fair
Walmart and Sam’s Club support WFAFB through campaign
Book signing event hosted in Presbyterian Manor.
Former Miss Texas and news anchor holds book signing event