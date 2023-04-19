WF Runners to hold Spring Fling 5K Run/Walk at Lucy Park

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Runners Club is holding a Spring Fling 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, May 6, from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The 5K will start at the main pavilion at Lucy Park at 100 Sunset Drive.

There will be finishing medals for everyone who completes the 5K and special awards for the top 3 of every age group. Chip timing will be used to determine the winners.

The price to register is $30 for adults and $10 for 16 and younger. If you register before April 20, you can guarantee a shirt in your preferred size.

You can register here.

