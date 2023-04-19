WFPD: Man charged following stabbing

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 31-year-old Cedric Chatman was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after a stabbing on April 17.

According to the arrest affidavit, WFPD officers were sent to the 1000 block of Austin St. While on the scene, officers discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds in his torso.

WFPD was able to locate the individual who called about the stabbing in the courtyard of the apartments. According to court documents, the induvial who made the report said the victim identified the apartment number of the man who stabbed him.

According to the affidavit, other ofﬁcers responding to the scene stated they saw a man walking through the alley to the northeast of the apartments. The subject was later detained near the back entrance of the apartment and an officer identified him as Cedric Chatman.

Officers located a silver kitchen knife tucked into Chatman’s waistband. When the knife was removed, officers observed blood on the blade of the knife. Ofﬁcers also noticed Chatman had blood on his hands, according to court documents.

Chatman was booked into Wichita County Jail. His bond is set at $100, 000.

