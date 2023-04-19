Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD: Man charged following stabbing

WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 31-year-old Cedric Chatman was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon after a stabbing on April 17.

According to the arrest affidavit, WFPD officers were sent to the 1000 block of Austin St. While on the scene, officers discovered the victim with multiple stab wounds in his torso.

WFPD was able to locate the individual who called about the stabbing in the courtyard of the apartments. According to court documents, the induvial who made the report said the victim identified the apartment number of the man who stabbed him.

According to the affidavit, other ofﬁcers responding to the scene stated they saw a man walking through the alley to the northeast of the apartments. The subject was later detained near the back entrance of the apartment and an officer identified him as Cedric Chatman.

Officers located a silver kitchen knife tucked into Chatman’s waistband. When the knife was removed, officers observed blood on the blade of the knife. Ofﬁcers also noticed Chatman had blood on his hands, according to court documents.

Chatman was booked into Wichita County Jail. His bond is set at $100, 000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Oppenheimer was relaxing on a lounge chair outside his home in Asheville, North Carolina,...
WATCH: Man, bear startled by face-to-face encounter
Workforce Solutions to host wind farm job fair
2INgage announces new vice president
vitro plant fire
Wichita Falls Fire Department responds to Vitro Glass plant fire
commissioners court
Wichita County is missing election scanners

Latest News

Book signing event hosted in Presbyterian Manor.
Former Miss Texas and news anchor has book signing event
Car seats giving away at Early Childhood Fair
WF Housing Authority hosts Early Childhood Fair
“It’s a very... bigger than yourself experience, so you’re doing something bigger than just a...
Hometown Pride Tour: Think Ability Garden Market
Those funds will keep Health Department employees sustained for the next four and a half years.
Wichita Falls City Council wanting public input on abandoned Railroad Museum