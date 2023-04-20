Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

4th arrest made in Alabama Sweet 16 birthday party shooting

Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday,...
Flowers and balloons sit piled outside the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in Dadeville, Ala. (AP Photo/Kimberly Chandler)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:55 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) — A fourth man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in connection with a shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four young people in Alabama, authorities announced.

Johnny Letron Brown, 20, of Tuskegee, is charged with four counts of reckless murder, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said. A total of four defendants are now facing reckless murder charges in connection to the fatal shooting.

The suspects have each been charged with four counts of reckless murder. (CNN, WTVM, WAMF, FACEBOOK)

The shooting rampage at the Sweet 16 birthday killed four young people, ranging from ages 17 to 23 and shocked the small east Alabama city of Dadeville. In addition to the four slain, 32 others were injured, four of them critically. The party, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when gunfire erupted.

Tyreese “Ty Reik” McCullough, 17, of Tuskegee and Travis McCullough, 16, of Tuskegee were arrested Tuesday. Wilson LaMar Hill Jr., 20, of Auburn, was arrested Wednesday. The district attorney said the teens will be tried as adults as required by Alabama law when anyone 16 or older is charged with murder.

The birthday girl’s brother, 18-year-old Philstavious “Phil” Dowdell of Camp Hill, died as his sister knelt beside him begging him to keep breathing. He and another fatal victim, 17-year-old Shaunkivia Nicole “KeKe” Smith of Dadeville, were high school seniors. Also slain were Marsiah Emmanuel “Siah” Collins, 19, of Opelika, and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville.

Alexis Dowdell talks about the shooting that killed her brother. (Source: CNN)

The shooting was the 16th mass killing in the U.S. this year. A 17th took place in Maine on Tuesday. A total of 88 people have died in the killings so far in 2023.

A mass killing is defined as the slaying of four or more people other than the perpetrator, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.(AP) -

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Three wounded in overnight drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
Book signing event hosted in Presbyterian Manor.
Former Miss Texas and news anchor holds book signing event
A black bear drank 69 cans of soda out of the 72 Sharon Rosel says she had in her car, using...
Bear downs 69 cans of soda after breaking into woman’s car
Olney
Olney manhunt ends with suspect in custody

Latest News

River Bend Nature Center to host Earth Day celebration
RBNC to host Earth Day celebration
Think Ability to host benefit concert
Think Ability to host benefit concert
platelet-rich fibrin
Healthwatch: Platelet-rich Fibrin
Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
A man had a meltdown due to a crying baby on his flight.
'Lower that baby's voice': Passenger has meltdown on plane because of crying infant