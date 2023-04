WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Catholic Charities of Fort Worth is partnering with multiple community organizations to hold its Veteran Resource Fair on April 22.

Local veterans are invited to see the programs and services available to them at this event.

There will be more than 20 vendors set up inside Big Blue from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

