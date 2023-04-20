Cooler Weather on the Way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front arrives first thing Thursday morning. North winds show up behind it, dropping temperatures a little. Highs will still be mild in the 70s both Thursday and Friday. Clouds may return this weekend, with some rain chances by Saturday night and Sunday. This may hold temperatures back, creating rather cool conditions for this time of the year.

