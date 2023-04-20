Email City Guide
Cooler Weather on the Way

A cold front usher in a cooler pattern by the weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A cold front arrives first thing Thursday morning. North winds show up behind it, dropping temperatures a little. Highs will still be mild in the 70s both Thursday and Friday. Clouds may return this weekend, with some rain chances by Saturday night and Sunday. This may hold temperatures back, creating rather cool conditions for this time of the year.

