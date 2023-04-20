Earth Day comes early in Bowie

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The town of Bowie celebrated Earth Day early, by planting a tree today.

The dedication of this tree was the third one of the day. Marketing Director, Joel Ruano pitched the idea to the owner of local McDonald’s franchises and they bought it.

A new way to give back to mother nature was born. Now with trees having been dedicated in Jacksboro, Iowa Park and now Bowie the goal is to grow this symbolic act of care and make it a tradition for years to come.

“It would be nice if we could implement this in all McDonald’s around the world which is over 35,000 restaurants. So if each restaurant planted a tree on this same day that would be 35,000 trees planted in the whole world in one day” Ruano said.

