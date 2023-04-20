Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Earth Day comes early in Bowie

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The town of Bowie celebrated Earth Day early, by planting a tree today.

The dedication of this tree was the third one of the day. Marketing Director, Joel Ruano pitched the idea to the owner of local McDonald’s franchises and they bought it.

A new way to give back to mother nature was born. Now with trees having been dedicated in Jacksboro, Iowa Park and now Bowie the goal is to grow this symbolic act of care and make it a tradition for years to come.

“It would be nice if we could implement this in all McDonald’s around the world which is over 35,000 restaurants. So if each restaurant planted a tree on this same day that would be 35,000 trees planted in the whole world in one day” Ruano said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
WFPD: Man charged following stabbing
Cocco’s Pizza delivery driver Tyler Morrell tripped a suspect involved in a high-speed chase,...
WATCH: Pizza delivery driver trips suspect, leading to arrest
Book signing event hosted in Presbyterian Manor.
Former Miss Texas and news anchor holds book signing event
commissioners court
Wichita County is missing election scanners
KAUZ News Channel 6 Senior Tributes
Senior Tributes 2023

Latest News

Hometown Pride Tour: Duncan Tower
Hometown Pride Tour: Duncan Tower
Tree Dedication Ceremony held for late fire fighter
Tree dedication ceremony held for late firefighter
First Step to host event during Sexual Assault Awareness Week
First Step to host event during Sexual Assault Awareness Week
First Step to host event during Sexual Assault Awareness Week
First Step to host event during Sexual Assault Awareness Week