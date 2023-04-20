Email City Guide
Grocery employee faces charges after needles found in food in Pa.

FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in...
FILE - A file photo of someone shopping at a grocery store. Sewing needles were found in groceries that customers returned after buying at a Pennsylvania store.(Pexels)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An underage employee of an eastern Pennsylvania supermarket will be charged in connection with sewing needles found in bagged vegetables and Tastykake packages customers returned after buying, police said Thursday.

Pennsylvania State Police are recommending customers check their groceries for tampering if they bought them from a Giant supermarket in suburban Allentown between Thursday, April 13, and Wednesday, April 19, when troopers were alerted.

Troopers did not say what led them to blame an employee of the supermarket in Lower Macungie Township. The suspect is a minor and was not named. Charges were forthcoming, police said.

Police also did not say if anyone reported being injured by one of the sewing needles.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

