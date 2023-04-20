Healthwatch: Platelet-rich Fibrin

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For April 20th’s HealthWatch segment, News Channel 6 sat down with local expert Dr. Dustin Van Tassell at StarImage Dentistry to inform us on what Platelet-Rich Fibrin Membrane also known as PRF is and how it is a natural alternative to filling a missing tooth.

“Platelet-rich fibrin (PRF). It’s a product that we use that’s all natural...that comes from your body,” said Dr. Dustin Van Tassell.

Dr. Van Tassell with StarImage dentistry tells us how that process works.

“We’ll take this blood, and we spin it down in a centrifuge very fast. What it does is that it separates the blood, the plasma, and the healing cells. The healing cells are actually right in between the blood and the plasma. The purpose is to take these healing cells and put them right back into your body,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

The healing cells consist of white blood cells that are antibacterial; platelets, which help create a cloth that begin the healing process; and stem cells and growth factors that will help your gum tissues and your bone to rejuvenate more quickly.

“The great advantage of using PRF is that it is all natural. It comes from your body. We’re just harvesting your body’s capability to heal itself and we’re accelerating it,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

Dr. Van Tassell says due to the naturality of this process there is no harm to doing a PRF procedure. But how well is the healing process?

“By using PRF, we’re able to accelerate healing as much as 25 to 50 percent. So, you can heal up a whole lot faster by using this and what it does is create a better patient experience, less pain and quicker healing,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

In order to have a smooth healing process Dr. Van Tassell also says to avoid doing these things after the procedure.

“When we take these membranes, and we put them into your mouth, we suture them down. You just want to be careful in that area where we suture them into place. You don’t want to disturb them with progressive spitting, progressive mouth rinse, progressive cleaning with a toothbrush. You want to leave the area undisturbed for about a week. So that it can fully incorporate in there,” said Dr. Van Tassell.

Replacing a tooth is not the only use of PRF. It can also be used for skin rejuvenation, hair regrowth, osteoarthritis, joint problems, for burns on burn victims, and other medical purposes.

