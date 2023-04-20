Email City Guide
Next week looks cool and wet

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Thursday, we will have a high of 78 as a cold front moves through the area. This cold front will cause temps to fall into the upper-70s for the high on Thursday. We will also have a 20% chance of showers and storms with the cold front. Some of these storms may be strong to severe if they can develop. Heading into Friday, we will have a high of 73 with mostly sunny skies. Friday night, we will have a low of 45 with mostly clear skies. Rain chances return Sunday and look to last until the middle of next week.

