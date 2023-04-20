Olney manhunt ends with suspect in custody

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Derrick Rockenbaugh is behind bars, after he was arrested by the Olney Police Department Wednesday afternoon.

Rockenbaugh has prior charges, according to the Olney Police Department, and has been wanted for over a week. Rockenbaugh had an ankle bracelet but cut it off which led police on a manhunt.

“When they spotted him, he evaded arrest on foot and officers did chase him,” said Chief Dan Birbeck of the Olney Police Department.

The manhunt ended a few blocks away from Olney High School. The school was placed on lock down. Olney Hamilton Hospital was also placed on lock down.

“He was able to evade officers through backyards by jumping fences. We set up a perimeter around the area and started the systematic search he was eventually found hiding in an attic in a garage,” said Birbeck.

One senior at Olney High School called the incident scary.

“Well after we got out of the lock down, lock down we were in a lockout so then the teachers was telling us, we were getting like text messages like they’re on the run,” said Jennifer Martinez.

Dr. Greg Roach, Olney Superintendent, said the school took immediate action.

“We don’t need an explanation. If they call, we do it, we’re done and then the information will come later. That way if we just needed a shelter in place but we ended up locking down. We always air on the side of caution,” said Dr. Roach.

Chief Birbeck said Rockenbaugh was armed with a firearm.

“He has an evading charge from Monday night due to previous convictions from that’s an enhancement on that charge and he will receive another evading arrest for today and addition to felon in possession of firearm,” said Chief Birbeck.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.