RBNC to host Earth Day celebration

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - River Bend Nature Center is hosting an Earth Day Celebration on Friday, April 22.

This event will feature information on microplastics, pollution, alternative energy sources, animal habitats, water conservation, and ocean environments.

This program will feature crafts and is intended for all ages.

Admission is $6, and $5 for children, seniors, military, and students. Admission for RBNC members is free.

The Earth Day Celebration will begin at 1 p.m. RBNC said the event is not a come-and-go program.

More information on the Earth Day Celebration can be found here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.