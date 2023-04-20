Think Ability to hold benefit concert

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - Think Ability will be hosting a benefit concert on Friday, April 28.

The concert will feature Neal McCoy and Dani Carson and will be held at the Stephens County Fairgrounds.

Admission to the concert is $35.

According to Think Ability, all proceeds from this concert will go toward the expansion of Think Ability’s vocational program to provide more job opportunities to the individuals they serve.

The doors open at 5:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 6:30 p.m.

More information on the concert can be found here.

