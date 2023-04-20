Three wounded in overnight drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - According to Wichita Falls Police Department, a drive-by shooting took place at the Sun Valley Apartments around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The shooter targeted a vehicle and three people were wounded and taken to the hospital. Officers did not specify their condition.

According to officials, the shooter is still at large.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.