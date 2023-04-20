Email City Guide
WFPD to host Citizens Riding Academy

There are only 25 spots available in the class
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department will be hosting its first-ever Citizens Riding Academy on Saturday, May 13.

The WFPD is hosting this event to provide free training to riders on how to operate their motorcycles safely on public roadways.

The instructors plan to emphasize their training on braking, maneuverability, and overall control of the motorcycle.

“We look at as a way to give back to cultivate this relationship. and at the same time making our streets safer by training up safer riders,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

The academy will last from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Colonial Baptist Church.

If you are interested in attending the Citizens Riding Academy, email your name and phone number to WFPDMotors@gmail.com.

