Wichita County gets higher ranking in county health

By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Health Department has moved up in the state’s county rating. The health department moved from ranking 119 to 114.

The rankings are released by the Wisconsin of University Population Health Institute and are based on length of life and quality of life.

The Interim Director of the Health Department of Wichita Falls, Amy Fagan, believes providing information to the community helps residents live better lifestyles. The department focused on behavioral health to tackle health issues.

“We have a higher percentage of the population who smokes. There’s no judgment there is nothing other than support. So, our job is how can we help prevent children from ever starting to smoke and how can we help those who currently smoke who want to quit how can we help them. Smoking is just one example,” Fagan said.

The health department offers preventative services and one on one classes. The leading premature death in Wichita County is cancer and diseases of the heart.

