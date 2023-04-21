1 dead after head-on collision

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A head-on collision on HWY 79 Right resulted in 1 person dead on Thursday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The wreck happened outside of Russell’s Fireworks and was a collision between two vehicles, a truck, and a Chevrolet Tahoe.

According to officers on the scene, the driver of the truck was trying to pass the vehicle in front of him. When the driver went to pass, the Chevrolet Tahoe was coming in the opposite direction. The two drivers could not avoid each other resulting in a head-on collision.

The person driving the Chevrolet Tahoe died on the scene, according to officers.

The two people in the truck were sent to the hospital and were described to be in “moderate” condition.

The name of the person that died has not been released at this moment.

