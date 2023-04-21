Email City Guide
Cool Weather Starting this Weekend

Clouds return with what looks like a wet weather pattern into next week.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Friday should be another fairly nice day with daytime highs in the 70s. However, a surge of cool air pushes into the area from the north starting Saturday, sticking around for much of next week. Clouds will also increase, along with rain chances starting Saturday night. Rain chances will linger off and on for a good part of next week. Clouds and rain showers will keep temperatures down with highs in the 50s and 60s.

