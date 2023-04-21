Email City Guide
Emergency Tax Holiday to help residents prepare for disaster

(KAUZ)
By Priscilla Meza
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas officials have taken steps to help residents better prepare for a natural disaster.

This weekend from Saturday to Monday, a sales tax holiday for emergency supplies will be taking place.

On this sales tax holiday, there is no limit on the number of qualifying items someone can buy, including fuel containers, flashlights, portable generators, emergency ladders, and more. Eric Queller with the Wichita Falls Office of Emergency Preparedness said having some of these items in your house or car can make all the difference during an emergency.

There are 3 brackets for this holiday, the first being $75 and under where you can get first aid kits, flashlights, and more. The next tier is up to $300 people can buy emergency ladders and hurricane shudders and lastly, the $3,000 bracket to buy things such as generators.

For a full list of emergency preparation supplies that may be purchased tax-free visit here.

