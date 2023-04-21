Hen calls elementary school home for 5 years, walks with ducklings in hallways

Email City Guide
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Gray News) – A hen and her ducklings were spotted taking a tour of an elementary school in Ohio this week.

According to the Springboro school district, the mother duck has made Clearcreek Elementary’s sensory garden her home for five years, using the outdoor sensory garden space to build nests and lay her eggs.

“This mom trusts our space to safely build a nest and lay her eggs,” occupational therapist Sarah Wilguess said in a Facebook post on the school district’s page.

“The Sensory Garden is free of predators, and I think she enjoys the soothing sounds of the windchimes to help keep her babies calm at night.”

Staff at Clearcreek provided the duck family with a less-confined space behind the school in a wooded space.

The mother duck and her 12 ducklings were walked out of the school building to be relocated to their new home.

“The mother duck had to have a gentle reminder to keep an inside voice when walking down the hallway, and the ducklings are still working on maintaining their single line,” teacher Ms. Wilguess joked.

According to the school district, families will be notified Monday about preschool lottery applications, but there’s no word yet on if these new ducklings’ applications were accepted.

