Hometown Pride Tour: The Exchange Boardroom and Event Center

DUNCAN, Oklahoma (KAUZ) - The Exchange Boardroom and Event Center is a unique business that rents its two spaces out for events.

They have a business-style boardroom perfect for small meetings of up to 14 people, and an event center perfect for all kinds of parties for up to 70 people.

“It used to be the old chamber of commerce building here in Duncan, if people are familiar with Duncan, and we completely renovated it. My husband has the front part of the building which is his Edward Jones office, and then the back part of the building is the exchange... We have two different spaces that can either accommodate larger events or smaller events,” the owner of the Exchange, Elizabeth Cline said.

After purchasing the space, Cline got to work on making it the perfect place for her business to thrive. A lot went into getting it ready as renovations took close to a year.

Cline sees her business as a unique way to give back to the Duncan community.

“It’s been a new adventure for sure, I’ve never done anything like this, but it’s been so much fun and exciting to one, starts a new business in Duncan, and two, its been fun meeting all the people and kind of helping them plan their events,” Cline said.

The Exchange is located at 929 W Walnut Ave, just off Main St. where Duncan will hold their Cruisin’ the Chisolm Trail Car Show on Apr. 21st and 22nd.

