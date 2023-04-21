Izzy is looking for her forever home

Email City Guide
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Paige Morgan with Animal Services of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio on Friday to introduce us to our Pet of the Week, Izzy.

Izzy is about 10 months old and she is very playful, energetic, and sweet.

If you’re interested in adopting this sweet kitty, you can call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt any pet, including Izzy.

The adoption fee is $40, and it covers basic vaccinations as well as flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

