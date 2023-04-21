New details released in deadly SH 79 wreck

WICHITA COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety have confirmed the man killed in a wreck on Thursday evening on State Highway 79 in Wichita County was 53-year-old Patrick Maxwell.

Maxwell was a coach for Petrolia CISD.

The district posted a statement to its Facebook page that read, “Petrolia CISD family, with a sad and heavy heart, Petrolia CISD must share the news of the unexpected loss of coach Pat Maxwell in a tragic automobile accident. He was a beloved and valued member of the PCISD family. Coach Maxwell was a dedicated and amazing coach that loved and was loved by his players. Please join us in lifting up his family, friends, co-workers, and students in prayer as we all navigate through this devastating time. Grief counselors will be available at Petrolia High School on Monday, April 24th. Once again, please be in prayer for his family, students, and co-workers during this very difficult time. with our deepest sympathy,” Superintendent Kenda Cox.”

According to the preliminary investigation, around 6:18 p.m. a 17-year-old was driving a pickup truck on north SH 79, while Maxwell was driving south in a Tahoe. DPS officials say the pickup crossed the center dividing line to pass a vehicle he was following.

Due to, insufficient time and space between the pickup truck and the Tahoe, the driver of the pickup tried to drive into the southbound shoulder of SH 79 as an evasive action, according to DPS. The report states Maxwell, in an effort to avoid hitting the pickup, also drove into the southbound shoulder. Both vehicles collided head-on.

Maxwell was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace, Robert Woodruff. The driver of the pickup and an 18-year-old passenger were both injured in the crash. The driver was taken to United Regional where at the last check, he was listed in serious condition. The passenger is said to have non-incapacitating injuries and was also taken to United Regional.

Petrolia CISD will have grief counselors available at Petrolia High School on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.