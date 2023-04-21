Northside ISD Talking Dead Museum

Wilbarger County, Texas (KAUZ) - Students at Northside ISD re-enacted famous dead icons to showcase their knowledge.

The students were given five weeks to research their person of chose and had to write a research paper. English teacher Karla Arrufat then told the kids they would be acted out who they chose.

“I mean sure I put the research paper in front of them, but they are absolutely just making these characters come to life. I could not be more proud” Arrufat said.

Parents at the Talking Dead Living History Museum were shocked to see the kids be able to remember the information they learned, while repeatedly saying it each time someone pressed the red button at their feet.

“Well I think it’s a great opportunity for the kids to have the public speaking experience. Lots of adults and college students and things like that have the fear of public speaking and I think it’s a great opportunity for them to overcome that fear” Savannah Ford said.

