Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma

ROCKWALL, Texas (KAUZ) - On February 28, the Rockwall Police Department began investigating an outcry of Sexual Assault. The investigation resulted in the arrest of 64-year-old William Bynum for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.

According to a press release from the Rockwall Police Department, information obtained during the investigation indicates that Bynum may have sexually abused other children in the past.

As the investigation continued, the Rockwall Police Department identified several additional people who were being victimized by Bynum.

Detectives believe that Bynum may be responsible for crimes dating back as far as the early 1980s. All of the victims were children when the offenses occurred, according to RPD.

The Rockwall Police Department is disseminating this information to identify any unknown victims. According to RPD, the cities Bynum has lived in during this time period include Quinlan, TX, Channelview, TX, Birmingham, AL, and Lawton, OK.

Bynum is currently held in the Rockwall County Jail on six counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, three counts of Indecency with a Child, and two counts of Display of Harmful Material to a Minor. His total bond amount for these charges is $1,125,000.

The Rockwall Police Department encourages anyone with information on sexual abuse cases related to William Bynum to contact the Rockwall Police Department at 972-771-7721.

