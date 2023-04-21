Socks and Grey are looking for their forever homes

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about two kittens, named Socks and Grey.

Socks and Grey are two kittens from a litter of four, and they are looking for their future families.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

