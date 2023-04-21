Email City Guide
Socks and Grey are looking for their forever homes

It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Alyssa Osterdock in the studio to talk about two kittens, named Socks and Grey.

Socks and Grey are two kittens from a litter of four, and they are looking for their future families.

The adoption fee for cats is $100 but that covers all shots, spay, or neutering, and it gets the animal a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

