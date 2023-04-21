Women’s All Pro Tour to return to Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Linda Hanger and Howard Farrell joined us in the studio to tell us about the Women’s All Pro Tour happening on Tuesday, April 25 through Friday, April 28.

The WAPT is a qualifying tour for professional women golfers hoping to earn their way to the Epson Tour and potentially to the LPGA.

This is the 4th year for the Wichita Falls Championship and around 120 golfers are expected to participate.

The tee times start at 7:30 a.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday. The tee times for Thursday and Friday will be 12:30 p.m. Both of the times are subject to change depending on the weather.

The tournament will be at the Wichita Falls Country Club. There is no cost for spectators to attend the tournament and golf enthusiasts are encouraged to come to watch the golfers play.

The sponsors for the tournament are Holder’s Jewelers, United Regional Health Care System, American National Bank & Trust, First National Bank of Wichita Falls, Union Square Federal Credit Union, and The Prothro Family.

