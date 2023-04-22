Celebrating 15 years of Cajun Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development held their 15th annual Cajun Fest on Apr. 22.

The event is a staple tradition in downtown Wichita Falls and never fails to reel in the crowd.

Even with gloomy weather and a chance of rain, Jana Schmader, Executive Director of DWFD had high hopes that the Wichita Falls community wouldn’t fail to show up for some good food.

“So it’s a little slow right now, but people are still coming out. You know, it’s Wichita Falls, the weather always flows, so no we’re still seeing people coming in, and I hope that people will continue to come just to support all of our vendors here, support our non-profit. It’s not a bad day,” Schmader said.

All proceeds from the event go toward DWFD, and back into the Wichita Falls community.

You can find out more about DWFD and their events here.

