Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Celebrating 15 years of Cajun Fest

"I hope that people will continue to come just to support all of our vendors here, support our non-profit"
By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Downtown Wichita Falls Development held their 15th annual Cajun Fest on Apr. 22.

The event is a staple tradition in downtown Wichita Falls and never fails to reel in the crowd.

Even with gloomy weather and a chance of rain, Jana Schmader, Executive Director of DWFD had high hopes that the Wichita Falls community wouldn’t fail to show up for some good food.

“So it’s a little slow right now, but people are still coming out. You know, it’s Wichita Falls, the weather always flows, so no we’re still seeing people coming in, and I hope that people will continue to come just to support all of our vendors here, support our non-profit. It’s not a bad day,” Schmader said.

All proceeds from the event go toward DWFD, and back into the Wichita Falls community.

You can find out more about DWFD and their events here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrolia CISD posted a statement to its Facebook page about the tragic death of Coach Pat...
New details released in deadly SH 79 wreck
1 dead after head-on collision
1 dead after head-on collision
Students at Northside ISD bring the dead to life.
Northside ISD hosts Talking Dead Museum
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma
Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Three wounded in overnight drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments

Latest News

Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local Organ Donors Honored
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples
United Regionals along with the WF Police Department teamed up to host the 5th Drug Takeback...
United Regionals hosts Drug Takeback
Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local organ donors honored at church service