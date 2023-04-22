Email City Guide
Local organ donors honored at church service

By Ernest Strawther III
Apr. 21, 2023
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.

Heroes for Life was the name of the event and 12 families of donors were present to pay respects to their loved ones no longer here.

Guest speakers gave testimonies of being on the receiving end of getting donations that helped keep members of their families alive, at an emotional ceremony where tears could visibly be seen.

“First of all register to be an organ donor. There is a piece beyond any understanding that you receive when you have a loved one become an organ donor because you know that their life goes on in other people” Becky Myles said.

Myles is the sister of a donor. She was one of the family members who gave a testimony at the proceedings.

