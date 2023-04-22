Email City Guide
Much Cooler and Wetter

A much cooler and wetter weather pattern will be settling in later this weekend.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Temperatures will be going down starting Saturday with north winds and increasing clouds. Rain chances also start Saturday but will increase Sunday into early next week. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Rain chances will continue for a good part of next week with below average temperatures.

