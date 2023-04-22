Several rounds of much-needed rain on the way

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A water-starved Texoma looks to get a decent drink of water from the sky over the next several days.

For the rest of your Saturday, we’ll stay locked in the clouds along with a few spotty showers. Winds will eventually die down, but that won’t happen until after midnight. Take along the heavier jacket if you’re heading out this evening as temperatures will slowly slide into the lower 50s through 10 PM. We’ll start Sunday morning off dry in the low to mid 40s.

Off and on showers and pockets of heavier downpours will be the story for the first half of your Sunday. The best chance for rain looks to be along the Red River and points south. By the mid afternoon, the rain will have tapered off, but the clouds will hold tough. Look for highs in the mid 50s.

A few more hit or miss showers will dot the region on Tuesday, keeping temperatures locked in the mid to upper 50s.

A more widespread wave of rain and storms arrives in Texoma Tuesday midday into the day on Wednesday. We’re not anticipating any severe weather, but locally heavy rainfall would be the primary impacts. All told through the entire rain event, we could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in areas in desperate need of picking up some of the wet stuff. As far as temperatures go, we’ll be a bit milder than the start of the week, jumping up into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers exit Texoma first thing Thursday morning. We may even see a little bit of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will remain steady in the mid 60s.

The pick day of the week will be Friday with a return to full sunshine and southerly winds sending highs up to near 80 degrees!

The following weekend will see a bit more cloud cover and highs dipping back down into the 60s and 70s.

