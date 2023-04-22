Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Several rounds of much-needed rain on the way

A couple inches of rain could fall across parts of Texoma through midweek.
By Austin Bowling
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A water-starved Texoma looks to get a decent drink of water from the sky over the next several days.

For the rest of your Saturday, we’ll stay locked in the clouds along with a few spotty showers. Winds will eventually die down, but that won’t happen until after midnight. Take along the heavier jacket if you’re heading out this evening as temperatures will slowly slide into the lower 50s through 10 PM. We’ll start Sunday morning off dry in the low to mid 40s.

Off and on showers and pockets of heavier downpours will be the story for the first half of your Sunday. The best chance for rain looks to be along the Red River and points south. By the mid afternoon, the rain will have tapered off, but the clouds will hold tough. Look for highs in the mid 50s.

A few more hit or miss showers will dot the region on Tuesday, keeping temperatures locked in the mid to upper 50s.

A more widespread wave of rain and storms arrives in Texoma Tuesday midday into the day on Wednesday. We’re not anticipating any severe weather, but locally heavy rainfall would be the primary impacts. All told through the entire rain event, we could see 1 to 2 inches of rain in areas in desperate need of picking up some of the wet stuff. As far as temperatures go, we’ll be a bit milder than the start of the week, jumping up into the low to mid 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Showers exit Texoma first thing Thursday morning. We may even see a little bit of sunshine by the afternoon. Highs will remain steady in the mid 60s.

The pick day of the week will be Friday with a return to full sunshine and southerly winds sending highs up to near 80 degrees!

The following weekend will see a bit more cloud cover and highs dipping back down into the 60s and 70s.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrolia CISD posted a statement to its Facebook page about the tragic death of Coach Pat...
New details released in deadly SH 79 wreck
1 dead after head-on collision
1 dead after head-on collision
Students at Northside ISD bring the dead to life.
Northside ISD hosts Talking Dead Museum
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma
Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Three wounded in overnight drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments

Latest News

Cooler and Wetter Weather
Much Cooler and Wetter
Cooler and Wetter Weather
Cooler and Wetter Weather
Cooler/Wetter Weather for the Weekend
Cool Weather Starting this Weekend
Cooler/Wetter Weather for the Weekend
Cooler/Wetter Weather for the Weekend