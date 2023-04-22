Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Texas Special Olympics holds track and field event

The event hosted over 100 athletes.
By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Special Olympics held their annual track and field event on Apr. 22.

The event had walk and running competitions for athletes with disabilities.

The Area nine section was held at the City View Jr./Sr. High School recreational field, and had athletes from Wichita Falls, Graham, Archer City, Olney and Holliday.

Two athletes, Julie Cox and Alan Bolanos, said that the Special Olympics meant a lot to them, and they love participating.

“Mine’s bocce, and basketball, what’s yours,” Cox said.

“Well for me I like to do the track, javelin, and basketball,” Bolanos said.

The event hosted over 100 athletes.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrolia CISD posted a statement to its Facebook page about the tragic death of Coach Pat...
New details released in deadly SH 79 wreck
1 dead after head-on collision
1 dead after head-on collision
Students at Northside ISD bring the dead to life.
Northside ISD hosts Talking Dead Museum
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma
Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Three wounded in overnight drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments

Latest News

Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local Organ Donors Honored
"For Earth Day we’re talking about how to preserve the world."
Hirschi High School students celebrate Earth Day
"I hope that people will continue to come just to support all of our vendors here, support our...
Celebrating 15 years of Cajun Fest
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples