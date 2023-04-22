Texas Special Olympics holds track and field event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Texas Special Olympics held their annual track and field event on Apr. 22.

The event had walk and running competitions for athletes with disabilities.

The Area nine section was held at the City View Jr./Sr. High School recreational field, and had athletes from Wichita Falls, Graham, Archer City, Olney and Holliday.

Two athletes, Julie Cox and Alan Bolanos, said that the Special Olympics meant a lot to them, and they love participating.

“Mine’s bocce, and basketball, what’s yours,” Cox said.

“Well for me I like to do the track, javelin, and basketball,” Bolanos said.

The event hosted over 100 athletes.

