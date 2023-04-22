Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

United Regionals hosts Drug Takeback

By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regionals along with the WF Police Department teamed up to host the 5th Drug Takeback Event.

Last year the event saw over 250lbs of medication given back from the community and expect big numbers again this year.

“This is our fifth drug takeback and each year it’s just more and more successful. Last year we got rid of over 250lbs of medications and almost 10lbs of narcotics and that’s narcotics off the street that could’ve possibly got into the wrong hands” Trauma Educator Laura Pressler said.

United Regionals encourages the community to not dispose of these hazardous drugs down your sink or toilet but instead, bring them to the event and they will safely get rid of them.

If you missed the event but still want to get rid of medications you find at home, contact United Regionals and they will point you in the right direction.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after head-on collision
1 dead after head-on collision
Petrolia CISD posted a statement to its Facebook page about the tragic death of Coach Pat...
New details released in deadly SH 79 wreck
Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Three wounded in overnight drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Olney
Olney manhunt ends with suspect in custody
Carol Joyce Deleon
Texas Rangers Make Arrest in 42-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

Latest News

Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local Organ Donors Honored
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples
Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local organ donors honored at church service
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma