United Regionals hosts Drug Takeback

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - United Regionals along with the WF Police Department teamed up to host the 5th Drug Takeback Event.

Last year the event saw over 250lbs of medication given back from the community and expect big numbers again this year.

“This is our fifth drug takeback and each year it’s just more and more successful. Last year we got rid of over 250lbs of medications and almost 10lbs of narcotics and that’s narcotics off the street that could’ve possibly got into the wrong hands” Trauma Educator Laura Pressler said.

United Regionals encourages the community to not dispose of these hazardous drugs down your sink or toilet but instead, bring them to the event and they will safely get rid of them.

If you missed the event but still want to get rid of medications you find at home, contact United Regionals and they will point you in the right direction.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.