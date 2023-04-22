Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples

By KAUZ Digital Media Team and Ernest Strawther III
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 7:41 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family donated 5,000 pounds of apples to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.

This is the 13th year that the United Family and WFAFB have worked together to bring healthy food to those who are in need.

“We cannot do the work that we do without partners like united supermarkets. they’ve been fantastic to us they donate food to us daily and this contribution and donation will a long way to helping people here in our community” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO David O’Neil said.

O’Neil said the food bank is always in need of fresh produce and is very grateful to have such wonderful partners like United Family.

This donation is part of a larger donation more than 50,000 across food banks in Texas and New Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after head-on collision
1 dead after head-on collision
Petrolia CISD posted a statement to its Facebook page about the tragic death of Coach Pat...
New details released in deadly SH 79 wreck
Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Three wounded in overnight drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Olney
Olney manhunt ends with suspect in custody
Carol Joyce Deleon
Texas Rangers Make Arrest in 42-Year-Old Cold Case Murder

Latest News

Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local Organ Donors Honored
United Regionals along with the WF Police Department teamed up to host the 5th Drug Takeback...
United Regionals hosts Drug Takeback
Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local organ donors honored at church service
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma