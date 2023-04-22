Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The United Family donated 5,000 pounds of apples to the Wichita Falls Area Food Bank as part of the Take a Bite Out of Hunger program.

This is the 13th year that the United Family and WFAFB have worked together to bring healthy food to those who are in need.

“We cannot do the work that we do without partners like united supermarkets. they’ve been fantastic to us they donate food to us daily and this contribution and donation will a long way to helping people here in our community” Wichita Falls Area Food Bank CEO David O’Neil said.

O’Neil said the food bank is always in need of fresh produce and is very grateful to have such wonderful partners like United Family.

This donation is part of a larger donation more than 50,000 across food banks in Texas and New Mexico.

