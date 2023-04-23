Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Hirschi High School students celebrate Earth Day

"For Earth Day we’re talking about how to preserve the world."
By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Apr. 22 is Earth Day and a group of students from Hirschi High School found a productive way to spend it.

They got together with River Bend Nature Center and helped educate kids about the importance of conservation.

“For Earth Day we’re talking about how to preserve the world, we’re also trying to get some more influence for River Bend because obviously they help to conserve and teach about animals and how to conserve trees and all wildlife,” Hirschi student, Javier Solorio said.

Solorio said he believes children are the future, and they will bring the greatest change to the world.

The students taught the kids about microplastics and pollution, and even had some fun activities like magnet fishing and balloon car races for the kids to enjoy.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrolia CISD posted a statement to its Facebook page about the tragic death of Coach Pat...
New details released in deadly SH 79 wreck
1 dead after head-on collision
1 dead after head-on collision
Students at Northside ISD bring the dead to life.
Northside ISD hosts Talking Dead Museum
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma
Drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments
Three wounded in overnight drive-by shooting at Sun Valley Apartments

Latest News

Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local Organ Donors Honored
The event hosted over 100 athletes.
Texas Special Olympics holds track and field event
"I hope that people will continue to come just to support all of our vendors here, support our...
Celebrating 15 years of Cajun Fest
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples
Wichita Falls Area Food Bank receives 5,000 lbs. of apples