Hirschi High School students celebrate Earth Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Apr. 22 is Earth Day and a group of students from Hirschi High School found a productive way to spend it.

They got together with River Bend Nature Center and helped educate kids about the importance of conservation.

“For Earth Day we’re talking about how to preserve the world, we’re also trying to get some more influence for River Bend because obviously they help to conserve and teach about animals and how to conserve trees and all wildlife,” Hirschi student, Javier Solorio said.

Solorio said he believes children are the future, and they will bring the greatest change to the world.

The students taught the kids about microplastics and pollution, and even had some fun activities like magnet fishing and balloon car races for the kids to enjoy.

