Rainy, cooler for much of the work week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain and storm chances gradually increase heading into the middle of the work week.

This evening, we’ll stay cloudy and cool now that the showers have moved on. Temperatures will slide through the 50s through 10 PM, eventually dipping into the lower 40s first thing Monday morning. A stray shower cannot be ruled out during the overnight hours.

Monday stays cloudy and cool for much of Texoma with hit-or-miss pockets of showers throughout the day. Highs will stay in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Tuesday’s rain chances start off spotty but become more likely by the afternoon and evening hours. The primary risk will be for locally heavy downpours, but a couple storms may contain large hail and brief damaging wind gusts. That wave wraps up by the late evening hours, but another round sweeps through late Wednesday morning into very early Thursday morning. We’re still looking at a decent shot at picking up 1 to 2 inches of rain through this stretch. As the clouds hold tough and the rain falls, that will keep highs in the mid and upper 60s both days.

Some peeks of sunshine are expected by Thursday afternoon as a breezy north wind shaves off a few degrees. We’ll manage the low to mid 60s for Thursday.

Friday, south winds briefly return, but it should be enough to push highs to around 80 degrees. A very strong cold front is set to move through later in the evening with a small chance for rain and storms and gusty north winds to 40 mph.

Next weekend looks quiet with Saturday being the coolest day of the two. We’ll be in the mid and upper 60s Saturday, but it will feel cooler thanks to a breezy northwest wind. Sunday warms with less wind into the mid 70s.

