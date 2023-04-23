Shooting on Featherson sends one to the hospital

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -One person is in the hospital following a shooting that took place at 2800 Featherson Ave. around 7:30 Saturday night according to Wichita Falls PD.

Officers on the scene said six people were in the house when the shooting occurred. Neighbors said three children live inside that house, but WFPD did not confirm that nor the age of the person that was shot.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation, but officers said they believe it could have been accidental.

Officers confirmed that no one is in custody at this time. The status of the person sent to the hospital is unknown.

