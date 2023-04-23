Vernon church holds free bluegrass and gospel concert

VERNON, Texas (KAUZ) - First Presbyterian Church in Vernon continued celebrating 135 years of service this year by brining in a band to give church members a free concert.

The band was The Purple Hulls, a set of identical twins named Katy Clark and Penny Lea Clark, and their newest bass player, Sarah Birkland.

The sisters grew up in Kilgore Texas on their family’s working farm, where they learned the value of hard work, and cultivated their love for music.

“It was the constant exposure to church music, and the piano in the house, and singing all the time and harmonies. Doing that with the family and friends, and then eventually we got a guitar and kind of put that to it,” Penny said.

The band travels all over the US, whenever they get a request to go somewhere they try to find a way to make it happen.

“We will travel anywhere and any place that will have us, and we’ve done that for over a decade now, so we’re excited to be in Vernon because we’ve actually never had a concert in Vernon, and usually someone just reaches out to us and we always try to make it work out to come,” Katy said.

Birkland credits her father for her interest in music, she recalls being taken to his bluegrass practices and getting to try it out from a young age.

Birkland was already a fan of The Purple Hulls when they went to perform in Minnesota, and contacted her about needing a bass player for the performance. After that and one more performance together earlier last year, she was asked to officially join the band,

“They were playing up in Minnesota and needed a bass player, so they contacted me and we got to play together and just kind of kept in touch ever since then. And then last year in August we played together again and after that they mentioned that they were looking for someone to play bass with them, and didn’t have anyone in mind, but they knew the Lord would provide,” Birkland said.

You can find more on their schedule here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.