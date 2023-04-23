Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD: Child dies following shooting on Featherston

(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 6-year-old boy has died following a shooting at a home on Featherston Saturday night, according to WFPD.

Officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Featherston just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, the boy was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The boy was taken to United Regional where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives took over the investigation and several people from the home were interviewed. According to WFPD, the child was shot while the father was dismantling the firearm for cleaning.

Officials said in a press release the investigation is ongoing and asked for prayers for the parents and family of the victim.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Petrolia CISD posted a statement to its Facebook page about the tragic death of Coach Pat...
New details released in deadly SH 79 wreck
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma
1 dead after head-on collision
1 dead after head-on collision
Shooting on Featherston
Shooting on Featherston sends one to the hospital
Women's All Pro Tour to return to Wichita Falls
Women’s All Pro Tour to return to Wichita Falls

Latest News

Onelife Community Church hosted a service to honor local organ donors in the community.
Local Organ Donors Honored
Shooting on Featherston
Shooting on Featherston sends one to the hospital
"For Earth Day we’re talking about how to preserve the world."
Hirschi High School students celebrate Earth Day
The event hosted over 100 athletes.
Texas Special Olympics holds track and field event