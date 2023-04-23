WFPD: Child dies following shooting on Featherston

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 6-year-old boy has died following a shooting at a home on Featherston Saturday night, according to WFPD.

Officers were called to the home in the 2800 block of Featherston just before 7:30 p.m. to investigate a possible shooting. When they arrived, the boy was found with a gunshot wound to his chest.

The boy was taken to United Regional where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Detectives took over the investigation and several people from the home were interviewed. According to WFPD, the child was shot while the father was dismantling the firearm for cleaning.

Officials said in a press release the investigation is ongoing and asked for prayers for the parents and family of the victim.

