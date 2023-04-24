Early voting begins for municipal and school elections

(KAUZ) - Early voting begins for local municipal and school district elections.

Voters in Electra, and Iowa Park will be voting for city council or commissioners seats. In Burkburnett, voters will decide whether to amend Article V, Section 2 of the city’s charter.

The City of Burkburnett will have a Special Election over Proposition A: “The City Manager may or may not be a resident of the City of Burkburnett when appointed. The individual hired as City Manager will have ninety (90) days from their appointment as City Manager to move within five (5) miles of the City limits of the City of Burkburnett and within Texas and must continue to reside within five (5) miles of the City limits of the City of Burkburnett and within Texas during their term of employment as City Manager.”

The City of Electra will vote for City Commissioners Place 1 and 2.

The City of Iowa Park will vote for City Council members Place 1, 3 and 5.

Below is more information on the locations and time for these elections:

CITY ADDRESS DATE TIME Burkburnett (Special Election) Burkburnett City Hall, 501 Sheppard Road April 24, 2023 - April 28, 2023

May 1, 2023 - May 2, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Electra Electra City Hall, 100 S. Main Street April 24, 2023 - April 28, 2023

May 1, 2023 - May 2, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Iowa Park Iowa Park City Hall, 103 N. Wall April 24, 2023 - April 28, 2023

May 1, 2023 - May 2, 2023 8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

8:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The last day to apply for ballot by mail is Tuesday, April 25.

The last day to receive ballot by mail is Saturday, May 6 at 7:00 p.m. or Monday, May 8 at 5:00 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7:00 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day.

