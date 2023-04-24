Henrietta ISD names superintendent finalist

HENRIETTA, Texas (KAUZ) - The Henrietta ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted to name Jaime Clark as the lone finalist for the school district’s superintendent position at a meeting on April 23.

According to a press release from HISD, Clark is currently serving as Chief of Elementary Schools at Lewisville ISD, and has previously served as a high school math teacher and volleyball coach in her career.

Clark is a two-time graduate of Tarleton State University, where she received her Bachelor of Science in Exercise and Sports/Health Studies along with a mathematics minor while receiving a master’s degree in education administration. Clark earned her superintendent certification from the University of Texas in Tyler in 2019, according to HISD.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.