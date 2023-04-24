Midwestern State’s counseling center is making upgrades to meet students needs

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Last year alone, over 75% of college students experienced some form of mental health distress with the two leading causes being anxiety and depression.

Midwestern State University recognized this and has upgraded their counseling center to meet the needs of every student. Counselors at MSU Texas say they have seen mental health issues evolve over the last few years, so how they go about helping people has had to evolve as well.

“We are equipped to treat things like anxiety, depression, trauma and substance use,” Zachary Zoet, assistant director of the MSU counseling center said. “Anything mental health related we are equipped to diagnose, treat or assess and refer, stuff like that.”

Nearly 77% of college students are experiencing some form of mental health distress compared to almost 50% in 2019. MSU Texas has seen an increase on their campus as well, in part to the daily struggle of just trying to make ends meet.

“Nowadays everyone is aware of the economy, how that put constraints on everybody,” Zoet said. “Nobody’s dollar goes where it use to. Our students are feeling that immensely, so a lot of the students that we serve are holding down part time jobs and some of them are holding down full-time jobs.”

While the economy is a large part, Zoet says the increase in gun violence on campuses is adding to the stress. The counseling center has had do find new ways to help, starting inside the classroom.

“It is not uncommon for us to hear from faculty about ‘hey what do I do in this situation, I think my student has a mental health concern’ and us kind of coach them through how to have those conversations.”

Zoet says the traditional 8-5 counseling hours no longer suits the need of every student, so they are expanding their hours with telehealth services and a phone tree so a counselor is available 24/7.

“Students can call us after hours and it rings to voicemail, but then it kicks on to a phone tree,” Zoet said. “It will say if you are needing to talk to the on-call counselor please press 0, then it directly routes them to that on-call counselor at any hour.”

Zoet says they are trying to make their counseling center so that no call for help will ever go unheard.

“Now it is when you are calling in crisis, you get somebody for your crisis within that minute,” Zoet said. “That can make all the difference for somebody who is really struggling.”

While anxiety and depression are the two leading causes of mental health distress; trauma, eating disorders and substance use are key factors as well. Another reminder that help is available to anyone 24 hours a day through the suicide and crisis lifeline, just dial 988.

