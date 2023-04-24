Pressed Dry Cleaners offering free graduation cleaning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pressed Dry Cleaners in Wichita Falls is offering a free graduation gown cleaning for the Class of 2023.

Pressed Dry Cleaners said the cleaning is offered to both graduates of college and high school.

In addition, Pressed Dry Cleaners is offering 25% off dry cleaning for other articles of clothing to graduates.

Pressed Dry Cleaners said customers can bring their gowns to the Market Street location or include their gown with a regular dry cleaning pickup order.

For more information call Pressed Dry Cleaners in Wichita Falls at (940) 687-1499.

