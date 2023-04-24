Rain chances continue this week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we will have a high of 63° with a 40% chance of showers throughout the day. Overnight Monday night, we will have a low of 52° with showers continuing. Heading into Tuesday, we will have a high of 65° with isolated thunderstorms becoming possible in the afternoon. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 52° with thunderstorms continuing. Wednesday, we will have a high of 64° with thunderstorm chances continuing. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 49° with thunderstorms, once again. Thursday, we will have a high of 67° with a slight chance for rain in the morning hours. Thursday night, we will have a low of 46 with mostly clear.

