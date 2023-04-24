Throckmorton CISD receives mass casualty threat

THROCKMORTON, Texas (KAUZ) - Throckmorton Collegiate ISD and the Throckmorton County Sheriff’s Office have confirmed via social media that a mass casualty threat was made against the district over the weekend.

A public service announcement was posted to Sheriff Doc Wigington’s Facebook page around 8:30 p.m. The statement said around 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, TCISD administrations informed the sheriff’s office of a “threat of a potential Mass Casualty Event.”

TCSO and TCISD officials determined the threat to be credible and viable, according to the PSA. TCSO, the Texas Parks and Wildlife, and the 39th Judicial District Juvenile Officer worked together to take the suspect who made the threat into custody at 6:00 p.m. that evening.

Sheriff Wigington said all firearms that were accessible to the suspect were surrendered to the TCSO at the request of the parent. The post said to ensure the safety of all students and staff, there would be increased law enforcement presence on and around campus, “in the days ahead.”

Sheriff Wingington ended the statement by saying, " TCSO believes that at this time the mass casualty incident has been avoided due to the apprehension of the individual responsible for the threats.”

Throckmorton CISD Superintendent Charles Mims took to the district’s Facebook page Monday morning to address students, parents, and community members about the threat and how the district handled the situation.

Mims began the post by saying he wanted to, “validate the concerns brought forward,” regarding the lack of “sufficient mass communication,” related to this threat.

Mims said the first step when a threat is made is to contact law enforcement so an investigation can begin.

Mims went on to say, “While our local law enforcement has done an efficient job of resolving the situation and ensuring the safety and security of our students, staff, and school, it is clear that the district’s mass communication with our parents and community members was insufficient.”

An email was sent to parents with an email address listed within each TCISD student’s registration packet, according to the post. Mims said email was the only form of mass communication at his disposal on Sunday afternoon and evening.

A look at the full statement and a copy of the email sent to parents can be found here. Mims said the school district must have and effectively utilize multiple means of communication. He said this is a major concern that will be addressed immediately, according to the post.

Mims has only been the district’s superintendent since mid-March. Chantale Belefanti is en route to Throckmorton to speak with law enforcement, the school district, and residents. Stay with News Channel 6 for the latest.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.